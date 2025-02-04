Kenya: Stop Undermining NIS, Just Resign, MP Elisha Odhiambo to Muturi

Nairobi — Gem Member of Parliament Elisha Odhiambo has joined the call for the resignation of Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi, labeling him a government saboteur who should resign from office immediately.

Odhiambo accused Muturi of undermining the National Intelligence Service (NIS) by repeatedly claiming they are involved in abductions and extrajudicial killings.

"If he believes that the government he serves is corrupt, he should resign and take his fight to the opposition benches. However, if he insists on remaining in government while actively attacking its institutions, then he is not merely a political opportunist--he is a saboteur," he stated.

The lawmaker criticized the Public Service Cabinet Secretary for being reckless, stating that any attacks on the NIS could destabilize national security.

He criticized the former Speaker of the National Assembly and ex-Attorney General for their political double-speak and self-preservation tactics.

"If Muturi, who has access to intelligence briefings and high-level security discussions, believes that the NIS is acting improperly, why is he addressing the public instead of pursuing reform through official government channels? He has the opportunity to raise these concerns in Cabinet, at the National Security Council, or even through parliamentary oversight committees," he said.

Odhiambo stated that Muturi should have addressed the concerns regarding intelligence operations through appropriate government channels instead of public outbursts.

He asserted that the attacks on the NIS were a calculated effort to secure his future political survival.

"As Speaker of the National Assembly, he portrayed himself as a defender of parliamentary independence but quickly aligned with the Executive when it suited his political interests," he stated.

"As Attorney General, he was the quietest occupant of that office Kenya has ever seen. Now, as a Cabinet Secretary, he is criticizing the very government he serves while still holding onto his position," Odhiambo remarked.

The Gem lawmaker urged Muturi to support government reform efforts or resign, stating that his ongoing criticism of state institutions while remaining in office constituted a betrayal of public service.

"No one is claiming that the NIS--or any other government agency--is beyond scrutiny. But there is a clear distinction between reform and recklessness.

Leaders with access to better and more responsible reform channels, yet who choose anarchy, are nothing less than public enemies and should be treated as such.

Muturi assertions

Muturi has become a solitary voice in the government regarding abductions. He recently proposed the formation of a Public Commission of Inquiry to investigate the root causes of the recent increase in abductions, warning that this trend could plunge the country into chaos and anarchy.

Muturi, speaking at the city mortuary, stated that of the four individuals who went missing in Mlolongo, two have been identified. He emphasized that the inquiry team should include stakeholders from all sectors.

"The responsibility must rest somewhere, and in this case, it falls on the President and Commander in Chief. Therefore, Mr. President, I am calling on you to put an end to these abductions and extrajudicial killings, as you promised. I urge you to order an open inquiry to investigate how these incidents have been occurring," he stated.

Muturi urged President William Ruto to address the alarming increase in abductions and extrajudicial killings urgently.

"This is a very serious matter and it should anger the country. We are allowing young men and women to be kidnapped only later to be found dead. Surely, what country are we and we are pretending to be solving issues in DRC?" he posed.

"This is a serious issue, the number of people who have died are so many that it should prick the conscience of any right-thinking leader," he added.

The Public Service cabinet secretary who has recently become a vocal critic on the ongoing abductions insisted he will not be cowed in calling out the ills of the government which has caused anguish among affected Kenyans.

"I sit in government and am not aware of any policies that support abductions and extrajudicial killings. It is not right that parents can stay in excess of 40 days looking for their loved ones and we stay somewhere claiming that we are discussing economy for this country," Muturi noted.