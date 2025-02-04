Uganda: Museveni Summons NRM MPs to State House Amid Speculation Over Agenda.

4 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

President Museveni, also the National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), has summoned the NRM parliamentary caucus to State House this Friday.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 am at State House Entebbe, has sparked speculation among MPs, who have not been informed of the agenda.

According to a notice issued by Government Chief Whip Denis Hamson Obua, all NRM MPs and independent NRM-leaning MPs are expected to attend.

While the agenda remains unclear, some MPs believe that the meeting may discuss the recent Supreme Court ruling that stripped the powers of the General Court Martial.

Other possible topics of discussion include the progress of Museveni's countrywide tour on the Parish Development Model (PDM). The PDM is a government initiative aimed at promoting economic development and poverty reduction at the parish level.

It is worth noting that Museveni has previously summoned NRM MPs to State House to discuss various issues, including government service delivery and party strategy.

In one such meeting, Museveni emphasised the importance of rationalising government agencies and public expenditure to save trillions of shillings.

