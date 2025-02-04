Congo-Kinshasa: US Embassy in Kinshasa Urges Citizens to Leave As It Suspends Consular Services

Nairobi — The United States Embassy in Kinshasa has urged all citizens currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to leave immediately using available commercial means following deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Embassy made the call Monday as it announced a further reduction in its personnel due to the prevailing security situation in the DRC where the Congolese forces and allied troops have been battling the M23 rebels.

As part of the security measures, the Embassy said that it has suspended all visa interviews and routine consular services for U.S. citizens.

It has also advised American nationals in the DRC to ensure that their travel documents are in order and to prepare essential items for travel.

"We understand that border crossings remain open for transit and many flights are departing from N'Djili Airport in Kinshasa," the statement read.

In light of the situation, the Embassy further outlined several precautionary steps for U.S. citizens who remain in the country urging them to review personal security plans and ensure adequate supplies of food and water for potential extended stays at home.

The Mission further urged its citizens to keep essential items such as clothing, medications, and travel documents packed in an easily portable bag and maintain a low profile to reduce the risk of being targeted.

For U.S. citizens requiring emergency assistance, the Embassy has provided contact details for the Consular Section.

However, it emphasized that it may have limited capacity to offer direct support due to the evolving security situation.

The move came the same day the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23) announced a ceasefire starting Tuesday, citing humanitarian concerns arising from ongoing hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a statement issued on Monday, the M23 rebel group accused the Kinshasa regime of exacerbating the crisis.

The Rwanda-backed group condemned the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) for allegedly using military aircraft at Kavumu Airport to load bombs targeting areas under M23 control.

"We condemn the FARDC's continued use of military aircraft at Kavumu Airport, where they load bombs that kill our compatriots in liberated areas," the statement read.

The rebel group clarified that it had no intention of advancing into Bukavu or other areas after capturing Goma.

However, it reaffirmed its commitment to protecting civilians and maintaining its defensive positions.

"It must be made clear that we have no intention of capturing Bukavu or other areas. However, we reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions," the group stated.

Additionally, M23 reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), arguing that its continued presence was no longer justified.

The declaration comes amid intensified clashes between M23 rebels and Congolese forces, leading to mass displacements and growing humanitarian concerns in the region.