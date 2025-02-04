South Africa: University Technology Fund II Launches With $21m Target for Innovation

TLDR

Stocks & Strauss Fund Manager has launched University Technology Fund II (UTF II) with a $21.4 million target

The fund will invest in 15 to 20 companies, focusing on scalable university-originated technologies

Anchor investors include the SA SME Fund, Stellenbosch University, and Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies Africa

Stocks & Strauss Fund Manager has launched University Technology Fund II (UTF II), securing key agreements and committing significant capital toward its ZAR400 million ($21.4 million) target. The fund will invest in 15 to 20 companies, focusing on scalable university-originated technologies.

Building on UTF I, which backed Hyrax Biosciences (a bioinformatics leader in COVID-19 variant detection) and CubeSpace (a NASA-trusted satellite control tech), UTF II expands its mandate to include South African university alumni. The goal is to replicate Silicon Valley's university-driven innovation ecosystem.

Anchor investors include the SA SME Fund, Stellenbosch University, and Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies Africa, as well as the University of Pretoria, UCT, and WITS. UTF II seeks to commercialize cutting-edge intellectual property and attract local and global investment.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

South Africa's university innovation sector is emerging as a deep-tech investment hotspot, with UTF II unlocking high-value intellectual property from leading research institutions. Universities offer skilled talent, cross-discipline expertise, and institutional support, making them ideal incubators for disruptive technologies. The fund's expansion to alumni-led startups strengthens its long-term entrepreneurial ecosystem. UTF II's success could drive local and international investor interest, positioning South Africa's universities as key players in global technology commercialization.