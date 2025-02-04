Morocco: Moroccan Airports Welcome 32 Million Passengers in 2024

Rabat — Moroccan airports welcomed nearly 32 million passengers in 2024, said on Monday Minister of Transport and Logistics Abdessamad Kayouh.

In response to an oral question at the House of Representatives, Kayouh stressed that the Kingdom's airports are expected to handle around 60 million passengers by 2030 and 90 million by 2035.

He emphasized that domestic air transport primarily aims to connect the country's 12 regions and facilitate travel between airports and cities. To this end, a support system has been implemented to provide preferential fares for passengers.

As part of a partnership agreement between the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the concerned regional councils, and Royal Air Maroc (RAM), six agreements have been signed covering the regions of Dakhla-Oued Eddahab, Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra, Guelmim-Oued Noun, Drâa-Tafilalet, the Oriental region, and Tanger-Tétouan-Al Hoceïma, he noted.

According to the minister, these agreements include several domestic routes, such as:

- Casablanca - Dakhla (14 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Laâyoune (14 weekly flights)

- Rabat - Laâyoune (2 weekly flights)

- Agadir - Laâyoune - Dakhla (4 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Guelmim - Tan Tan (5 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Guelmim (2 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Errachidia (7 weekly flights)

Other routes include:

- Rabat - Errachidia (2 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Ouarzazate (4 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Ouarzazate - Zagora (3 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Oujda (14 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Nador (4 weekly flights)

- Casablanca - Tétouan - Al Hoceïma (2 weekly flights)

- Tanger - Al Hoceïma (2 weekly flights)

In this regard, the ministry covers one-third of the 60 million dirhams allocated to support these plans, Kayouh noted, adding that these agreements have enabled RAM to transport approximately 2,284,000 passengers.

The minister also highlighted that the private airline Air Arabia has launched new routes, including:

- Rabat - Agadir (7 weekly flights)

- Agadir - Tangier (3 weekly flights)

- Agadir - Fez (2 weekly flights)

- Tangier - Nador (2 weekly flights, launched 15 days ago)

- Dakhla - Marrakech (2 weekly flights)

The ministry has allocated 20 million dirhams in support for these routes, and Air Arabia has transported around 364,000 passengers, he added.

Furthermore, Kayouh stated that domestic air transport has been expanded beyond Casablanca with the liberalization of the sector under the "Open Sky" policy, allowing foreign airlines such as Ryanair to operate domestic flights.

Since March 2024, 14 flights have been scheduled on 11 routes connecting 9 Moroccan airports, including:

- Marrakech - Fez (4 weekly flights)

- Marrakech - Tangier (3 weekly flights)

- Marrakech - Errachidia (2 weekly flights)

- Marrakech - Tétouan (2 weekly flights)

- Agadir - Fez (2 weekly flights)

- Agadir - Oujda (2 weekly flights)

- Agadir - Tangier (2 weekly flights)

- Tangier - Oujda (3 weekly flights)

- Tangier - Essaouira (2 weekly flights)