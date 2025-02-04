Kenya: Girl On Fire! Kenya's Winny Bii Sets Personal Record At New Mexico Triple Jump

Kenyan youngster Winny Bii set a new personal best (PB) on her way to victory in the women's triple jump at the New Mexico Team Open at the Convention Centre in New Mexico.

The 21-year-old jumped 13.92 metres to take top honour, ahead of Taryn Burkett of Grand Canyon team who amassed 13.01 metres.

Bii's teammate at Texas A&M University, Jade Johnson, came third after an overall score of 12.61 metres.

Her new feat came less than a year after she set a new personal best of 13.66 metres at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Texas on February 24, last year.

It was in the same year that she jumped 13.64 metres to clinch silver at the African Games in Accra, Ghana in March.

Bii is currently a junior student in the third year of study at the university.