Kenya: Volleyball Star Namutira Eager to Shine At Kenya Cup After Injury Layoff

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) attacker Jackline Namutira is itching to get on the court after a period on the sidelines with injury.

Namutira says she wants to make up for the time lost by giving a virtuoso performance in Friday's opener against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in the Kenya Cup.

"I feel that I am in great shape after recovering from injury and I can't wait to get back into action. I am looking forward to playing my part to enable us win against KDF. It won't be an easy match but we are also ready and confident to deal with the challenge," she said.

Namutira has been a cornerstone of the bankers' success in the last year, bagging the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for an eye-catching display in the playoffs for the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national women's league.

The league defending champions were made to sweat last June on the way to a successive second crown, at the expense of Kenya Prisons.

The warders had won the first of the best-of-three series -- a straight sets victory at Nyayo Stadium -- before KCB recovered to clinch the subsequent two ties.

At the centre of the success was Namutira.

First forward to Friday and the soldiers will prove to be the first of a series of stern tests that also include Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Army in Pool B of the inaugural competition.

The bankers come into the game as heavy favourites off the back of a 3-0 thrashing of the soldiers in their last meeting -- the third leg of the league on January 27 (last month).

Reflecting on what to expect, KCB coach Japheth Munala does not expect a stroll in the park but a tough outing.

Nonetheless, he is confident his charges will rise up to the task and deliver -- based on their stainless run in the third leg of the league.

"My players gave their all and stood out after their exemplary performance on the court. I believe we will maintain the same focus and driveas we take on KDF in the Kenya Cup Tournament," he said.

The five month-long event has been organised by KVF to scout, identify and nurture talent for the national men and women's teams.