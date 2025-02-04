Somalia: Puntland Security Forces Seize Boat Carrying Military Supplies and Personnel

Garowe, Somalia — The security forces of the Puntland Government have seized a boat carrying military supplies, including uniforms and other military equipment after the vessel was intercepted off the coast of the Qaw area in the Bari region.

The Puntland Counter-Terrorism Task Force confirmed that the boat was carrying Somali nationals, who are now under investigation regarding the intended recipients of the military supplies.

The boat, which was carrying several individuals, was seized in the waters off Qaw, with further investigations underway to determine who was meant to receive the military supplies and the purpose behind their transportation.

The Puntland task force also revealed that this operation comes days after a US airstrike targeted an ISIS hideout in the Al-Miskaad area of Bari, supporting the ongoing ground offensive by Puntland forces against the terrorist group. The airstrike, carried out by a US military aircraft, was part of a coordinated effort to weaken ISIS in the region and provide assistance to Puntland forces conducting ground operations.

Additionally, Puntland military officials highlighted that the connection between the seized boat, its crew, and ISIS militants, alongside the military supplies, underscores the ongoing efforts to eliminate terrorist threats in the region. Puntland security forces are intensifying their operations and investigations to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent further attacks.

The US airstrike and the success of Puntland forces in disrupting terrorist activities in the region have been praised as significant steps in combating ISIS in Somalia. Puntland authorities have reiterated their commitment to continuing the fight against terrorism, with international support and cooperation playing a key role in these efforts.