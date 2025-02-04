Zimbabwe: Drama As Man Disrupts Ex-Zanu-PF Youth Leader Tsenengamu's Press Conference Demanding Goats

FORMER Zanu PF Youth League Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu's press conference in Harare has been disrupted by an unidentified man who claimed that the former owed him two goats.

Tsenengamu, leader of the FRONT for Economic Emancipation in Zimbabwe (FEEZ) last year said that he was quitting politics to focus on fighting corruption. At the press conference, Tuesday he announced he was returning to active politics.

Just as he was about to present the agenda, an unknown man stormed the venue, disrupting the briefing.

The man initially demanded money from Tsenengamu before claiming that he was owed two goats.

He alleged that Tsenengamu used him during the 2023 general elections to campaign for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and failed to pay him the goats he had promised for the campaign work.

"You used us for your campaign in Mt Darwin. I want my two goats. You told us to campaign for Mnangagwa, and then you later said you were no longer in politics. I want my goats for campaigning for you," the man said.

Tsenengamu repeatedly denied knowing the man or owing him anything.

● Former Zanu-PF Youth League National Political Commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu's presser today was disrupted by an unknown individual. The man was claiming that Tsenengamu who had just announced that he was back in active politics owed him goats.📹: Open parly pic.twitter.com/MkjnzA5MlD-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) February 4, 2025

He offered the unknown man some money equivalent to the value of two goats so he could proceed with his press briefing, however, the man refused, insisting that he wanted the goats, not money.

"I know nothing about your goats. I do not know you. Who are you? If I owe you, go and report it to the police. I know you have been sent to disrupt this press conference," Tsenengamu shot back.

The press conference was dismissed following the altercation.

Tsenengamu, now a critic of Mnangagwa said, "I am here to announce that I am back in politics full-time. We cannot continue to fold our hands while the ruling party abuses institutions for personal gain.

"I have reconsidered my decision to quit politics because I realized that politics affects every aspect of life, including the causes I aimed to pursue, such as charity, economic empowerment, and the fight against corruption," he said.