Nigeria: Federal Govt Begins Toll Collection On Abuja-Makurdi Expressway

The Federal Government will this Tuesday flag off tolling operation on Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Markurdi Expressway, constructed under Highways Development and Management Initiative (HDMI) Phase II Value Added Concession (VAC).

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, is billed to perform the ceremony at Garaku Toll Station, located at KM 32, Keffi-Akwanga section of the highway.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Abuja-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi expressway has four toll stations, a development many road users and transporters have raised concerns over its impact on transportation fares.

Details Later...