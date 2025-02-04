Nigeria: Grammy 2025 - Portable Tackles Asake in 'Your Papa No Be Army' Diss Song

"Your father was not in the army, and you want to win a Grammy. You better go and join the academy, Mr Money..."

When compiling a list of artistes renowned for diss tracks, controversial singer Habeeb 'Portable' Okikiola ranks among the top.

The Ogun-born singer has made headlines with several diss tracks targeting various individuals. For instance, he released 'Brotherhood', a track aimed at Bobrisky following an online altercation.

In another instance, Portable released a diss track titled 'Bye-bye to Jaga Jaga', directed at his ex-lover, Queen Dami, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo.

These tracks have showcased his confrontational style and kept him in the limelight.

However, in a recent diss track titled 'Your Papa No Be Army,' the singer blasted his colleague, Ahmed 'Asake' Ololade, over his failure to win the 67th Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance for his song 'MMS', featuring Wizkid.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that songwriter and record producer Temilade 'Tems' Openiyi won the category with her love song 'Love Me Jeje', defeating strong contenders like Burna Boy, Davido, and others.

Reacting to Asake and others' failure to win the category, the 30-year-old berated Asake for wearing an army uniform to the Grammy Awards, noting that he was so disappointed that a woman won the category ahead of them, which he said couldn't happen if he (Portable) had been nominated.

Your Papa No Be Army

The lyric of the 'Spider-Man' crooner diss track goes thus: "The Grammy Award is not the end of the world; my glory will vanquish my enemies. The Grammy Award has become something that even dogs and animals aspire to win. Your father was not in the army, yet you went ahead and wore their uniform.

"It's not determined by appearance because appearance doesn't make one a tout. Your father was not in the army, and you want to win a Grammy. You better go and join the academy, Mr Money. I'm reigning; you people don't have grace or reign. I resemble Lil Wayne in my appearance."

In the diss track, Portable criticised Asake, Davido, and other singers for sidelining and disappointing their fellow artistes to prevent them from reaching the same level of success.

Ignoring fellow singers

In June 2024, this newspaper reported Portable engaged in an online dispute with Davido over career advice and song collaboration.

The discord began during a dinner in Atlanta, Georgia, where Portable, who was on a US tour, met with Davido to discuss career opportunities and potential song collaborations.

His diss song also went: "With their hundred billion instances of ignoring, sidelining, or disappointing someone, they can't win a Grammy Award. You can drive a Ferrari, and the streets will hail you.

"Failure isn't an option for me, and that's why I am wise. Their song tops the chart, yet they can't win a Grammy Award. I don't have a backup, yet I'm surpassing them", he sang in the diss track.

He maintained that the Grammy Awards were intended for illustrious individuals like himself rather than those lacking glory.