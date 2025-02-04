Uganda: Java House to Change Hands for Fourth Time in 12 Years

Kampala, Uganda — Kenyan coffee and casual dining chain, Java House, is set for its fourth ownership change in just 12 years. The current owner, London-based private equity firm Actis, has agreed to sell the brand to Alterra Capital and Phatisa Group, in a deal that remains undisclosed, according to a notice from the Malawi-based COMESA Competition Commission. However, the filing reveals that Mauritius-based Alterra Capital will hold a majority stake in the coffee chain.

Actis first announced its intention to exit Java House in September 2023, exploring potential options including a public listing through an initial public offering (IPO) to attract potential buyers.

The coffee chain, founded by US entrepreneurs Kevin Ashley and John Wagner, opened its first store in Nairobi in 1999 and has since expanded across Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, with 73 locations in total. Java House is part of the Java House Group, which also operates the food manufacturer Foodscape and fast-casual brands Kukito, Planetyogurt, and 360 Degrees Artisan Pizza.

This marks the latest chapter in Java House's ownership history, which has seen significant changes in recent years. In 2012, Washington DC-based investment firm Emerging Capital Partners acquired a 90% stake in Java House from its founders. Just six years later, the Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Group took over the brand in a deal reportedly valued at over $100 million. Following Abraaj's liquidation in 2019, Actis acquired Java House. Actis, now part of the US investment firm General Atlantic since October 2024, has also decided to exit, making room for Alterra Capital and Phatisa Group.

Founded in 2020, Alterra Capital has a portfolio focused primarily on financial services and telecommunications companies, while Phatisa Group invests across Africa's food value chain, with notable investments in Zambian protein brand Goldenlay, South African food company Lona Group, and FMCG beverage brand Continental Beverage Company. Java House will be the first coffee brand in both companies' investment portfolios.

The sale of Java House comes at a time when East Africa's coffee culture is booming, with growing demand for high-quality coffee chains. In addition to Java House, other notable coffee chains like Uganda's Café Javas and Kenya's Artcaffe are expanding their footprint in the region. Café Javas, which operates across Uganda and Kenya, has made a name for itself with its distinctive menu offering a blend of both local and international options, while Artcaffe, one of Kenya's most popular coffee brands, continues to open new branches in key cities.

As East Africa's coffee culture flourishes, Java House's new ownership by Alterra Capital and Phatisa Group marks a new chapter for the brand as it looks to expand further in the region amidst increasing competition.