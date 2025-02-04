Zimbabwe: Zim to Host Youth Trade Fair

Harare will host the Zimbabwe International Youth Trade Fair and Conference (ZIYTFC) 2025 at the end of May, an entrepeneurial event that will draw over 4 000 participants including young business leaders, policymakers and industry experts from across Africa.

Organised by MACYDO LEAD, the conference, to be held at the Harare International Conference Centre, aims to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing young entrepreneurs, including limited access to mentorship, funding and business development skills.

More than just a gathering, ZIYTFC 2025 is being positioned as a movement that will empower Africa's youth with the tools, connections and knowledge needed to transform their ideas into successful ventures.

"ZIYTFC 2025 is not just another conference, it is a game-changing opportunity for young entrepreneurs to connect, learn and take action," said Vimbai Angela Butawu, managing director of MACYDO LEAD.

"We are bringing together some of the most brilliant minds in business, investment and policy to ensure that Africa's youth have the platform and resources to succeed."

A key highlight of the event will be its impressive line-up of speakers, featuring some of the most influential names in business, innovation and leadership.

Among them is South African entrepreneur and venture capitalist Vusi Thembekwayo, Ghanaian futurist and innovation expert Kwame Opoku, former African Union representative and advocate for African excellence Ambassador Arikana Chihombori-Quao and Nigerian actor and business leader Richard Mofe-Damijo.

They and others are expected to deliver powerful insights on business growth, leadership and investment, offering attendees an invaluable opportunity to learn from experienced global professionals.

"This event is about more than motivation; it's about real, practical solutions," Ms Butawu said.

"Our speakers are leaders who have built businesses, transformed industries, and shaped policies. They will be sharing strategies that young entrepreneurs can apply immediately."

Beyond the keynote speeches, ZIYTFC 2025 will offer a dynamic programme of workshops, exhibitions and networking sessions.

Young entrepreneurs will have the chance to showcase their products and services, pitch their ideas to potential investors, and forge partnerships that could define the future of their businesses. Government representatives and corporate leaders will also be in attendance, discussing policies and initiatives aimed at fostering youth entrepreneurship across Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Children Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Africa's youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the innovators and job creators of today," Ms Butawu said.

"This event is a direct investment in Africa's future leaders. By creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, we are building a stronger, more competitive continent."

The conference comes at a crucial time when Africa's youth population is rapidly growing, and entrepreneurship is increasingly seen as a key driver of economic transformation.

By hosting the event, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as a strategic hub for innovation and business development, reinforcing its commitment to empowering young entrepreneurs.