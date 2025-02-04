Zimbabwe: Byo Tragedy - Victims' Burial Today

Edwin Chimbangu (35), his four-year-old son Promise and seven-month-old daughter Prudence, victims of a horrific triple killing in their Cowdray Park home in Bulawayo, will be buried today in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province.

Five days have passed since the brutal act that claimed their lives. Happiness Chimbangu, the children's mother and Edwin's wife, remains in custody, charged with their murders.

Yesterday afternoon, three hearses from Kingdom Blue funeral services were a sombre sight on the streets of Bulawayo, as they made their way to Chinhoyi.

In a compassionate gesture, Kingdom Blue provided free transport, a coffin, and burial services for the youngest victim, seven-month-old Prudence.

"The father and his son were covered by the family's funeral policy, but the youngest child was not. Therefore, Kingdom Blue stepped in to provide free burial services for her. They will be buried together in Chinhoyi today," said Mr Mbongiseni Ncube, an official from Kingdom Blue.

The alleged perpetrator, Happiness, appeared at the Western Commonage Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody until 14 February 2025.

The court heard that on Wednesday at approximately 8pm, Happiness was at her Cowdray Park residence with her two children when her husband, Edwin, returned home from his vending business in the city centre.

He reportedly questioned why she had not prepared supper, despite having all the necessary ingredients.

Instead of answering, Happiness allegedly raised her voice and threatened to kill herself with a kitchen knife she had taken from the table.

Sensing danger, Edwin quickly disarmed her. He then called for assistance from two church elders and his mother-in-law (Happiness's mother), who came and resolved the situation before returning home. The court heard that the family then had tea for supper at around 11pm and went to bed in the same room, except for Happiness, who remained seated on the bed.

At around 1am, the court was told, Happiness armed herself with a metal digger, which she had borrowed from a neighbour the previous day.

While her family slept, she allegedly struck Edwin three times -- once on the throat and twice on the jaw -- resulting in his death.

She then allegedly struck four-year-old Promise three times on the neck, also causing his death.

Finally, she allegedly struck seven-month-old Prudence three times on the head, resulting in her death, the court heard.

Following the alleged killings, Happiness left the house and went to another church member, where she reportedly confessed to what she had done.