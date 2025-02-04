Zimbabwe: Copper Thieves Jailed 20 Years

3 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Crime Reporter

Two copper thieves from Mutoko have been jailed for 20 years each for stealing Zesa copper cables

The two jailed for 20 years, Steven Nyakabau (31) and Patson Gurupira (28), both from Chinzanga Township in Mutoko, were part of a five-member gang that targeted transformers and network boosters in Mudzi District.

Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), commended the public and the judiciary for their support in combating crime.

"We express our heartfelt appreciation to the public for providing credible information and to the judiciary for their invaluable support in the fight against crime and pursuit of justice," she said.

The duo was charged under Section 60A (3) of the Electricity Act, which creates a special crime with long mandatory jail terms for the cutting, injuring, or damaging of apparatus used for the distribution or transmission of electricity.

