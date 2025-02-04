Zimbabwe: Zacc Arrests Rusape Prosecutor

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Takunda Muzenda, a public prosecutor at Rusape Magistrate Court, for allegedly demanding a US$150 bribe from a suspect to secure her acquittal on drugs charges.

According to allegations, on Wednesday last week, Muzenda approached Rumbidzai Sananga, who had just appeared before Magistrate Barbra Mateko on charges of unlawfully cultivating mbanje. Muzenda allegedly solicited the bribe in exchange for ensuring her acquittal.on. Makamba, in turn, had been tipped off by Gladman Gabaza, a Rusape court clerk, who learned of the plan from Sananga's sister, Chenai Kundidzo.

Muzenda is expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to corruption and soliciting f

Sananga reported the soliciting to ZACC, who then set a trap. On Thursday, ZACC officers accompanied Sananga to Muzenda's office under the pretence of delivering the bribe. However, Muzenda abruptly refused the money after receiving a phone call alerting him to the trap.

Investigations revealed that fellow prosecutor Marlon Makamba had warned uzenda about the operati

or bribes.M