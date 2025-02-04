Zimbabwe: Killer Prophets On the Run

TWO self-styled prophets from Kadoma's Mupamombe suburb allegedly stoned to death a neighbour over a misunderstanding in religious beliefs last Friday.

Sheperd Mpofu was stoned while lying on the ground after being knocked over by a clay pot thrown by Misheck Muperiwa (22) and his colleague Costain Tshuma (28).

Both are on the run.

Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector, Effort Chapoto said that on Friday last week, at around 7am, Muperiwa and Tshuma, both of Kadoma, were conducting prayers around the houses surrounding their shrine.

"The two were moving around scattering ashes and charcoal which they said were holy and had powers of cleansing and protecting their shrine as well as the area of Mupamombe from evil spirits.

"The exercise did not go down well with the now deceased who questioned the two.

"A misunderstanding arose as the now deceased tried to block the two from further carrying their mission and this deteriorated into a fierce battle," he said.

Muperiwa hit Mr Mpofu in the face with a clay pot (mbiya), which smashed as it struck, and he fell.

The two then pelted him with stones until he was unconscious.

One of Mr Mpofu's neighbours, Simbarashe Gombera, tried to stop Muperiwa and Tshuma, but was also pelted with the stones. Mr Gombera then rushed to make a report at the Ingezi police base.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Kadoma and Criminal Investigations Department (CID) details attended the scene but discovered that the body of Mr Mpofu had been rushed to Kadoma General Hospital in an attempt to save his life.

He was, however, pronounced dead on arrival, and the body was taken to the same hospital mortuary for post-mortem.