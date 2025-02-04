Zimbabwe: Zim Sprinters Continue to Hold Fort

Zimbabwe athletes' performances on the indoor scene so far points to a great year in international track running.

National record holder in the 200m event, Tapiwanashe Makarawu finds himself third best in the world with a time of 20.48 seconds achieved on January 18.

The best effort so far in the season was run by Swedish runner Erik Elarndsson on January 17, who clocked 20.43 seconds, well outside Makarawu's season best for 2024 of 20.29 seconds, which made him a top three finisher for the season. Makarawu also represented Zimbabwe at the Olympic Games in Paris and has already launched his ticket to the World Athletics Championships, scheduled for Tokyo, Japan, in September. In what could be a repeat of the 2024 season, Makanakaishe Charamba, who made it into the Olympic final of the 200m with Makarawu, is number five on the list of the best times over the indoor distance this year in 20.55 seconds.

Former Bulawayo athlete Denzil Simusialela started the month of February with a bang, running the 32nd-best time of the season on Saturday. He timed 20.91 seconds with Takudzwa Chiyangwa 86th with 21.11 seconds achieved on Friday. On an outdoor court where about 100 m is straight, these athletes are expected to do better times and qualify for the Tokyo World Championships. Makarawu, in his blistering season last year, set a new record of 19.93 seconds outdoors, with Charamba also running a personal best of 19.95.

The former was seventh in the Olympic final. Chiyangwa has made a strong case for the 400m and 200m for the upcoming outdoor season by running the third-best 300m time of 32.38 seconds, bettering the 13th-best time of Makarawu of 33.01, which was until January 25 the national record. Another Zimbabwean finds himself in the top 50 of the 300m race in 33.42 seconds; this is Takudzwa Pahuma. He also has a season's best in the 400)m of 46.89 seconds, which is 60th in the world. Zimbabwe may be having strong 4x100 and 4x400m teams if they are put to the test to qualify for the World Championships, as they have four sprinters who have shown character so far.