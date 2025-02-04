Zimbabwe: Rural Digitisation a Catalyst for Vision 2030

ZiImb abwe is steadily marching towards its Vision 2030 goal of becoming an upper-middle income economy.

Central to this vision is ensuring that every Zimbabwean has access to the tools and opportunities needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

In this regard, rural digitisation is not just a dream, but a necessity.

Government, through its various initiatives, has laid the groundwork for transforming rural communities by distributing digital gadgets and improving access to technology.

Recognising the role of agriculture as the backbone of Zimbabwe's economy, Government through the agriculture ministry began the year by distributing part of the 6 000 tablets sourced to Agritex and veterinary services officers.

These are meant to provide Agritex officers with access to real-time data, best practices, weather forecasts, pest identification and market prices.

The initiative aims to enhance efficiency in reporting and providing accurate agricultural data, ultimately empowering frontline workers.

This supports the modernisation of agriculture, bridging the gap between education, extension and research.

These officers play a critical role in providing farmers with information on market trends, weather patterns and advanced farming techniques. With access to digital tools, they can now deliver this information faster and more effectively.

Recently, the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services donated computers to Rural District Councils (RDCs).

"As a ministry, we are happy that this donation of computers will essentially accelerate our modernisation and digitisation agenda as we pursue Vision 2030 compliant service delivery by local authorities as outlined in the Call to Action Blueprint," said Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works Engineer Benjamin Kabikira.

However, while the distribution of tools is an essential first step, the real measure of success lies in how these resources are utilised to enhance livelihoods, create opportunities and bridge the digital divide.

Government has been spearheading rural digitisation efforts. Through programmes like the Presidential e-Learning Initiative, schools in remote areas are benefiting from computers, tablets and internet connectivity.

These efforts are aimed at ensuring students in rural areas receive the same quality of education as their urban counterparts.

Moreover, the establishment of community information centres by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has brought internet access to the doorstep of rural communities.

These centres are designed to provide conducive space where people can learn, connect and access vital information, helping to integrate remote areas into the digital economy.

In addition to schools and community centres, Government has also targeted key sectors such as agriculture.

While these efforts are commendable, there is need to close the gap between the provision of digital tools and their effective use.

Some of the recipients of these gadgets, particularly in rural areas, need training to fully utilise them.

Without adequate training, the potential of these tools remains largely untapped, limiting their impact on improving productivity and livelihoods.

Addressing this gap requires a multifaceted approach. Training programmes must be prioritised to ensure that recipients of these digital gadgets can use them effectively.

For example, Agritex officers should receive hands-on training on how to use digital tools to access and disseminate agricultural data, communicate with farmers and monitor crop performance.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri recently said training programmes and support services will be rolled out to ensure that the extension officers are at home when it comes navigating the technologies.

Similarly, teachers in rural schools should be equipped with the skills to integrate technology into their teaching methods, ensuring that students are not just passive users of technology but active participants in a digitised world.

Beyond training, Government has also focused on infrastructure development to support rural digitisation. Thus, in collaboration with telecoms companies, efforts have been made to expand network coverage to remote areas.

The ongoing rollout of 5G technology and the construction of base stations in underserved regions are steps in the right direction.

These developments are crucial for ensuring that rural communities can access the internet reliably, enabling them to benefit from e-learning platforms, telemedicine services and e-commerce.

Despite these efforts, challenges remain.

Internet connectivity in rural areas is often intermittent and expensive, making it difficult for communities to fully embrace digital tools.

Addressing this requires continued investment in infrastructure and policies that make internet access affordable for all.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can play a pivotal role in this regard, with telecoms companies working alongside Government to subsidise internet costs for rural users.

Another critical area of focus is the integration of digitisation into everyday rural life.

In this respect, technology should not be seen as an external tool but as an enabler of existing practices.

For instance, platforms can be developed to digitise Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS), preserving traditional farming methods, crafts and cultural practices while sharing them with a wider audience.

Digital marketplaces can also connect rural entrepreneurs with buyers, expanding their reach and boosting incomes.

Government is promoting rural digitisation as part of a broader strategy to ensure no-one is left behind in Zimbabwe's development trajectory.

By prioritising rural areas, Government is addressing historical inequalities and empowering communities to contribute to the country's economic growth.

However, the success of these initiatives depends on the active participation of all stakeholders.

Local authorities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and private sector players must all come on board to provide the training, infrastructure and support needed to make rural digitisation a reality.

The impact of rural digitisation extends beyond individual communities.

By bringing remote areas into the digital world, Zimbabwe can unlock the full potential of its human capital, driving innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Students in rural schools can access the same educational resources as their urban counterparts, bridging the gap in educational outcomes.

Farmers can access real-time data on weather and markets, improving their productivity and incomes. Health workers can use telemedicine to provide better care, reducing the burden of distance on rural patients.

However, achieving this vision requires a sustained commitment to ensuring that digital tools are not only available but are also used effectively.

Training programmes should not be once-off events, but ongoing efforts that evolve with changing technology.

As Zimbabwe approaches 2030, the importance of rural digitisation cannot be overstated.

Government's efforts to distribute digital gadgets and improve infrastructure have laid a strong foundation.

Now, the focus must shift to maximising the impact of these tools, ensuring that they contribute to meaningful change in the lives of rural communities.

By so doing, Zimbabwe can achieve not just a digitally inclusive society but a truly empowered one, where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive in this digital age.

The journey towards rural digitalisation is not without its challenges, but the rewards far outweigh the obstacles.

With the right strategies and a collective commitment from all stakeholders, rural Zimbabwe can become a vibrant part of the country's digital landscape, contributing to the realisation of Vision 2030 and beyond. - The Patriot.