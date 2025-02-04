Zimbabwe: Marriot Backs Mablanyo to Excel

T

STRAIGHT from scoring a huge legal victory in which he was acquitted for fraudulently allotting himself a 51 percent shareholding at Dynamos, board chairman Bernard Marriot is eager to see more glamour under his wings in the 2025 season.

The Glamour Boys' only surviving founder member had been living under the weight of a long-dragging court challenge for more than five years.

But he is now a free man after being cleared by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda last Friday.

The veteran administrator on Saturday visited the DeMbare training ground in Belvedere to have an appreciation of the squad being put together by coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe following a mass departure of players from last season's Chibuku Super Cup winners.

And he feels the renowned youth development gaffer, who was rewarded with a substantive contract last month, has been a busy man over the past three weeks.

Dynamos have lost their core, and Chigowe has been the one battling to patch up the holes, with some of his options drawing a lot of criticism as they barely match the ones they are replacing, at least in status.

The Harare giants will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup for the second successive time this year after winning the Chibuku Super Cup last season.

But almost 50 percent of the players who did duty for them last year, including defender and skipper Frank Makarati, Frederick Ansah-Botchwa, Sadney Urikhob, Tanaka Shandirwa, Emmanuel Ziocha, Donald Mudadi, Emmanuel Paga, and Kevin Moyo, among others, have since left. Chigowe also lost his assistant from last season, Joel Luphahla, who was lured by Premiership champions Simba Bhora.

This has forced the lanky coach to undertake an audacious rebuilding exercise in which he has brought in former Los Angeles Galaxy striker Farai Mutatu, ex-Yadah captain Clive Mandivei, Tellmore Pio, and Learnmore Muyambo, among others.

More importantly for Chigowe, he has also received the blessings of Marriot.

The Dynamos strongman is also upbeat about DeMbare's chances in the coming season.

"As the board, we don't interfere with the manner the executive and technical guys go about their work.

"But it is always incumbent upon us to also get an appreciation of what happens in the field of play because that is the foundation at which the team comes up," Marriot said.

"That is the reason why I took it upon myself to visit our training ground on Saturday just to see how everything is unfolding in the team.

"I would like to give the coach my full blessings. I know Chigowe is up to something special this coming season. He has been given the leeway to explore and rebuild the team in the manner he likes to see things unfold.

"I am quite confident that he is taking on board players who can fit into his rich playing philosophy.

"If you look at it, Chigowe managed to win the Chibuku Super Cup last year with a team that was there with previous coaches.

"It just goes on to show just how good he is as a coach. Now, he has the freedom to explore everything according to his own liking, and there is absolutely no reason why we should not believe in him. Marriot acknowledged that the players they have brought in so far are lightweight when compared to the profiles of those that have departed.

"Yes, the team might be looking lightweight in terms of the profile of players appearing on the roster, but I bet this is how teams have been built.

"Names do not play football. If you look at it, Chigowe is doing his thing in a meticulous manner in which he is also elevating players from our juniors, who he has worked with at some point as well.

"Let me also thank our sponsors, Sakunda Holdings, led by Kudakwashe Tagwirei. This man has King Solomon's wisdom and is endowed with rare compassion.

"Pastor Blessing Nhahuma of the SDA summed it up by preaching on Genesis 41:38 about Tagwirei.

"We are looking forward to a fruitful season, and as the board, we have our weight fully behind our coach, Lloyd Chigowe, an individual we have known for decades whose capabilities are well beyond any doubt."

Marriot added that Dynamos were yet to replace outgoing chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze but would always benefit from the latter's consultancy.

"There is no doubting Mashingaidze's knowledge of the local football terrain.

"I met with him during the ZIFA elections last week, and we had a positive chat. He knows my position regarding him.

"I am an admirer of his when it comes to delivery. We will always consult him, and we are ready to take his advice and everything. We know what kind of a person he is, and his knowledge of the game and his experience are never to be underestimated. He might be out of Dynamos for now, but we know he is still part of the family.

"In that same vein, let me congratulate those who were voted into the ZIFA executive led by president Nqobile Magwizi and two deputies, Loveness Mukura and Kenny Ndebele.

"We have so much confidence in their abilities, and we know, with unity, our football will go far with the elected board leading the way."

Premier Soccer League

Marriot, who is one of the founding fathers of the Premier Soccer League, also offered his support to the league's acting CEO, Rodwell Thabe.

Thabe assumed office upon the resignation of Ndebele ahead of the ZIFA elections.

Ndebele subsequently posted a convincing win to become the ZIFA vice president.

Thabe has, over the years, garnered enough experience to steer the PSL ship and is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects among the crop of emerging local football administrators.

"I think Thabe needs all our support as football stakeholders. I would like to congratulate him on his new appointment, however, on an interim basis. I know he is capable and able.

"He should know that he has our full support and be able to deliver his mandate without any pressure whatsoever."