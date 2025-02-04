Zimbabwe: U.S.$1.5m Allocated to Presidential War Veterans Fund

AT least US$1,5 million has been allocated for the Presidential War Veterans Fund, with three provinces already having received US$150 000 each as part of ongoing efforts to economically empower the country's liberators.

The fund, officially launched last Friday in Harare, will provide interest-free loans to war veterans, enabling them to start businesses and achieve self-sufficiency.

Speaking at the launch, Special Presidential Investment Advisor to the United Arab Emirates Dr Paul Tungwarara announced that the first US$150 000 would be allocated to the Zimbabwe Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees Association (ZIPPEDRA) in Harare Metropolitan.

"As the Presidential Advisor, I have been sent to inform you that the President is contributing US$150 000 to the ZIPPEDRA Fund for Harare Province, which we are officially launching today. This fund will be accessible to all members to start their own projects, and the best part is that it will be interest-free," Dr Tungwarara said.

The programme would be extended to war veterans across the country, with beneficiaries required to repay the loans to ensure the fund's sustainability.

"The fund will be continuously reviewed and increased based on the honesty and diligence of beneficiaries in repaying the loans, so that others can also benefit," he said.

The event, organised by Concord for Young Women in Business Global, was attended by Zanu PF Deputy National Political Commissar Cde Webster Shamu, Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Security Cde Tendai Chirau, and other senior officials.

Cde Shamu praised President Mnangagwa for his commitment to supporting war veterans, stating that the fund would significantly improve their economic prospects.

President of Concord for Young Women in Business Global Cde Apphia Musavengana commended the initiative and pledged to provide financial literacy training to beneficiaries to ensure the effective use of the loans.

"We want to thank Dr Tungwarara for donating US$100 000 to the ZIPPEDRA Women's Fund through His Excellency. This fund will enable women to access funding for their projects and businesses without collateral," she said.

The fund has also been launched in Mashonaland East and Masvingo Provinces. In Mashonaland East, an initial donation of US$100 000 was made to support war veterans and their families.

Chikomba West Legislator Dr Tatenda Mavetera expressed gratitude for the initiative.

In Masvingo, President Mnangagwa committed US$166 000 to the War Veterans Fund.

War veterans remain a vital part of Zimbabwe's development, offering leadership at both community and national levels.

During the 2023 harmonised elections, they played a key role in mobilising support for the ruling party and defending the ethos of the liberation struggle.

The Presidential War Veterans Fund reflects Government's recognition of the contributions made by war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees, restrictees, non-combatant cadres, and war collaborators.