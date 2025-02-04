Zimbabwe: Zacc Calls Scientists, Researchers to Action

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has urged the Scientific and Industrial Research and Development Centre (SIRDC) to develop and implement cutting-edge forensic tools to fight crime as technology is leveraged to prevent, detect and successfully prosecute corruption.

ZACC chairperson Mr Michael Reza made the call while presiding over the signing of corporate and individual integrity pledges by SIRDC board members and management.

This collaborative effort, Mr Reza said, sought to bolster the fight against corruption by leveraging innovation and technology to prevent, detect, and prosecute corrupt activities.

"Your expertise in data analytics, process optimisation, and technological innovation can revolutionise how we detect, prevent, and combat corruption. We envision collaboration in developing advanced forensic tools, creating corruption risk assessment models, and establishing technology-driven transparency mechanisms.

"The importance of integrity in scientific research cannot be overstated. False data, manipulated results, or compromised methodologies not only undermine scientific progress but can lead to catastrophic policy decisions.

"The commission is available to work with you in establishing specific integrity action plans and conducting regular integrity action plan implementation audits."

The two institutions could create a model that other institutions can aspire to emulate.

"The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission also proposes collaboration in several key areas such as joint training programmes on development of anti-corruption compliance frameworks tailor-made for research institutions, and the establishment of a centre of excellence for integrity in scientific research."

SIRDC chairman Mr Misheck Kachere said: "I am delighted to be here to reaffirm our commitment in upholding the highest standards of integrity through the signing of this corporate pledge. Today marks an important milestone in SIRDC's journey towards fostering a culture of transparency, accountability and ethical standards.

"In signing this integrity pledge, we are making a solemn promise to ourselves and our stakeholders that we will uphold the principles of honesty, fairness, and responsibility in all our activities. This pledge serves as a reminder that we are accountable for our actions. We must always act with integrity."

To date, over 140 institutions, including Government departments, parastatals and private entities, have established integrity committees to combat corruption in the country.

At least 12 000 individuals from these institutions have signed personal integrity pledges, committing to uphold ethical standards.

An integrity pledge is a key component of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, designed to foster transparency, honesty and adherence to ethical principles across all sectors.