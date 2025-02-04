Nigeria: International Fencing Federation Picks Nigerian Teenager for China High-Performance Camp

3 February 2025
This Day (Lagos)

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) has chosen Nigerian teenage fencer, Wisdom Okanlawon as one of five athletes from 30 African countries to attend a high-performance training camp and compete at the 2025 Cadet & Junior World Championships in Wuxi, China.

According to the FIE, the training camp, which takes place from April 1 to 12, is organised in collaboration with Olympic Solidarity and aims to identify and support top talent from across Africa, providing athletes with world-class training and competition opportunities. The camp will

bring together some of the most promising fencers from around the world.

In a statement issued by the Nigerian Fencing Federation, the 18-year-old inclusion in this elite group underscores his remarkable achievements in the sport and his potential to excel at the highest level. His selection recognizes his exceptional skill, dedication, and potential to represent Africa on the global stage. The training camp will offer Okanlawon the chance to refine his skills under the guidance

of top coaches.

After the camp, he will compete at the World Championships from April 13

to 15, where he will face off against the best junior fencers globally.

"This opportunity is a significant milestone not only for Okanlawon but also for Nigerian and African fencing. It highlights the growing recognition of African athletes in international sports and provides a

platform for Okanlawon to showcase his talent on a global scale.

Okanlawon's journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes across

the continent, demonstrating that hard work and dedication can lead to

extraordinary opportunities," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigerian Fencing Federation, Adeyinka Samuel, said the federation would continue to strive to source more opportunities for athletes to sharpen their skills.

He described Okanlawon as a homegrown fencer who has distinguished

himself and serves as a role model to others

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.