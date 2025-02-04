Liberia: A Betrayal of Public Trust - Saah Joseph's Actions Are an Indictment of Political Opportunism

opinion

When Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph unveiled the now-iconic yellow buses under the slogan "Let's Make Montserrado Great Again," many citizens embraced it as a long-awaited relief from the unbearable transportation challenges that plague Liberia's capital. These buses, symbolizing hope and affordable mobility, quickly became a lifeline for students, workers, market vendors, and countless others who struggle daily in an economy teetering on the brink. Yet today, these very buses have disappeared from the streets of Montserrado, only to reappear hundreds of miles away in Nimba County, rented to a private corporation--ArcelorMittal Liberia--for Senator Joseph's personal financial benefit.

This revelation, uncovered by an investigative report from The Liberian Investigator, is not merely disappointing; it is an egregious betrayal of public trust and a stark reminder of the corrosive effects of political opportunism.

Senator Joseph's initiative was hailed as a transformative effort to address public transportation woes in Montserrado County. Citizens flocked to the buses, paying a modest L$50 fare that brought a rare semblance of affordability and order to an otherwise chaotic system. Yet, like many political promises in Liberia, this initiative appears to have been a smokescreen--a cynical ploy to win votes ahead of the October 2023 elections.

The timing is damning. Just months after the elections, the buses vanished from Montserrado, leaving behind an angry and betrayed populace struggling to make ends meet. The senator, who once paraded himself as a champion of the people, now stands accused of prioritizing personal enrichment over public service. Leasing these buses to ArcelorMittal in Nimba County, while Montserrado residents endure mounting transportation hardships, is a slap in the face to those who trusted him with their votes.

This is not just about buses; it is about accountability and the blatant misuse of public resources. Senator Joseph has refused to answer repeated inquiries about the buses' whereabouts and their sudden transformation into private profit-making assets. His silence speaks volumes and only fuels suspicions of financial impropriety. Public officials who use state resources or initiatives funded under the guise of public service for personal gain are guilty of betraying the people who put them in office.

Moreover, the broader question of transparency looms large. Where did Senator Joseph source the funds to purchase these buses? Why were no public records kept to ensure that this initiative remained sustainable and accountable? If such actions go unchecked, they set a dangerous precedent, allowing politicians to manipulate public resources for personal enrichment without consequence.

The anger and frustration expressed by Montserrado residents are justified. Liberians must demand better from their leaders, refusing to be pawns in political games. It is time for a new culture of accountability where politicians who betray the public trust are held to account, not rewarded with silence and impunity.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Saah Joseph's actions are a stark reminder of the betrayal and deception that have long plagued Liberia's political landscape. The disappearance of the buses and their subsequent use as private profit-making tools represent a profound failure of leadership and a gross misuse of public resources. Montserrado residents, and indeed all Liberians, deserve answers--and justice.

As The Liberian Investigator, we will not rest until accountability is served. Senator Joseph, the people demand the truth. Where are the buses? We have come in pursuit of truth and integrity.