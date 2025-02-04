Nigeria: Did You Know That Bukola Saraki's Son Also Won Grammy?

Several Nigerians shone at the 2025 Grammys.

Did you know Seni Saraki, son of former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki, is now a Grammy Award winner? The young creative secured his first Grammy at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Seni, a London School of Economics graduate, co-founded The NATIVE in 2016, a platform showcasing African youth culture. As a key figure in the creative scene, he also worked on the Nigerian segment of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack in 2023 with Rema, Fireboy, Tems and Burna Boy.

Seni played a role in the production of 'Bob Marley: One Love--Music Inspired by the Film,' a project aimed at paying homage to the legendary reggae artiste. This project won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album and was a labour of love for all involved.

His mother, Toyin Saraki, shared on Instagram that Seni, CEO of NATIVE Networks, partnered with the record production, Island Records and Paramount Pictures, on the award-winning film's soundtrack.

The 17-track soundtrack, featuring a fresh interpretation of Marley's legendary songs, edged out strong contenders, including Collie Buddz's Take It Easy, Vybz Kartel's Party With Me, Shenseea's Never Gets Late Here, and The Wailers' Evolution.

In an Instagram post, the ex-senate president, who served from 2015 to 2019, also celebrated his son's historic achievement.

Expressing his excitement after the win, Seni celebrated the victory in an interview at the Grammys and praised the team and artistes for reinterpreting Bob Marley's legacy.

He stated, "I mean, it's crazy. I got brought into the project and helped bring a few of the artists together, and they're honestly just incredible. This is the second time I've worked on a soundtrack like this. Working with this team has been amazing--they are the best in the business."

One Love soundtrack

The Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack was released by Bob Marley's Tuff Gong and Island Records in February 2024.

Seni, in appreciation, said, "Thank you to all the amazing artistes, producers, and engineers brave enough to take on this project. Bob Marley is a legacy--an incredible, iconic artist. For them to take on these songs, reinterpret them, and make them their own--Bloody Civilian, Wizkid, Jessie Reyez, Daniel Caesar--they're all incredible artists."

One Love: soundtrack features powerful renditions of Marley's classics, performed by artists such as Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Shenseea, Farruko, Jessie Reyez, Mystic Marley, Bloody Civilian, and Skip Marley.

Aside from Seni's big win, Nigerian singer Tems also shone at the 2025 Grammys, clinching the Best African Music Performance award for Love Me JeJe, reimagining Seyi Sodimu's 1997 hit.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She defeated top music stars, including Burna Boy, Yemi Alade, Asake, and Wizkid, and a collaboration between Chris Brown, Davido, and Lojay. These Grammy Nigerian achievements reinforce the country's global music dominance and growing diversity.

The 67th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, also saw Beyoncé take home Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter and Kendrick Lamar win Song of the Year for Not Like Us, showcasing the diversity and inclusion in the music industry.

Additionally, proceeds from the night supported music professionals and the United States Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts.