Kenya Launches Security Operation Targeting Ola 'Hideouts' - Armed Group Denies Criminal Links

The National Police Service (NPS) of Kenya has launched a security operation, 'Operation Ondoa Jangili,' to "flush out hideouts" allegedly used by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in Marsabit and Isiolo counties.

In a statement issued on February 3, 2025, the NPS said the operation targets "criminals conducting illegal operations" that threaten national security, including "arms, drug and human trafficking, illegal mining," and "instigating tribal conflicts and kidnapping for ransom" in Sololo, Moyale, North Horr, and Merti sub-counties.

The launch, held in Marsabit County, was attended by senior security officials, including Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service, Gilbert Masengeli, and the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mohamed I. Amin.

In response, the OLA denied links to criminal activities, stating that it "fully respects Kenya's sovereignty and territorial integrity." It claimed that "over 95% of our Southern Command forces operate deep within Oromia," with only a small presence near the border. The group also asserted its commitment to "the safety and security of the Borana and other brotherly Kenyan communities" and expressed willingness to "cooperate with Kenyan authorities in addressing criminal elements along the border."

The OLA further alleged that "transnational criminal networks" involved in trafficking and illegal trade operate in the region, accusing "high-ranking members of the Ethiopian government army and intelligence services" of facilitating these activities. It stated that if "any OLA member is found complicit," the group would "take action."

Additionally, the OLA cautioned Kenyan authorities "not to be misled by Ethiopian officials," whom it accused of "fabricating narratives" to shift blame from "the real perpetrators within the Ethiopian regime." It urged Kenya to "maintain its tradition of balanced and constructive engagement" for regional stability.

The Kenyan operation follows an August 2024 agreement between Ethiopia and Kenya to enhance security cooperation along their shared border. Ethiopia's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) said the two countries had signed a memorandum of understanding on "intelligence exchange and other security issues," citing "security concerns" related to cross-border threats. According to NISS, the OLA, which it refers to as "Shene," had established ties with al-Shabaab militants and was involved in "contraband trade, illegal arms trafficking, and illegal mining."

NISS further claimed that the OLA had "direct connections with al-Shabaab" and accused the group of "abducting two South Korean nationals" and handing them over to the Somali-based militants. To counter these threats, Ethiopia and Kenya had pledged to "enhance their cooperation" through "joint intelligence exchange and coordinated operations."