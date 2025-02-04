Somalia: U.S. Increases Efforts to Deport Illegal Immigrants, Somalia Tops the List

Washington — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has ramped up its deportation efforts, targeting a significant number of illegal immigrants as part of a broader push to enforce immigration laws since Donald Trump's administration began.

Data from ICE indicates that Somalia leads among African nations, with 4,090 of its citizens set for deportation. Nigeria comes in second with 3,690, and Ghana third with 3,228 individuals marked for removal.

Since his election in 2016, President Trump has issued several executive orders aimed at overhauling U.S. immigration policies. One notable action was an attempt to end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants, which has been a controversial move.

This policy shift aims to restrict citizenship rights for children of non-citizen parents, stirring a national debate on immigration, human rights, and legal protections.

Proponents of these stricter policies argue they are essential for national security and maintaining the rule of law regarding immigration. Critics, however, contend that such measures infringe upon human rights, particularly impacting those fleeing persecution, conflict, or economic hardship.

The focus on Somali nationals for deportation has drawn special attention due to the country's ongoing security issues.

Many Somalis have left their homeland in search of safety and better opportunities, and the prospect of forced return raises concerns about the welfare and rights of these individuals in a region still grappling with instability.