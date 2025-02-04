Ethiopia: Prosperity Party Wraps Up Second Congress

3 February 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prosperity Party (PP) concluded its second congress in Addis Ababa this midnight by passing an eight-point resolution.

The party has agreed to successfully implementing the resolutions of the PP Congress with the strongest determination, greatest efforts, and drastic actions.

Prosperity Party's congress in its third day deliberation today has also re-elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as its president earlier.

It also elected Temesgen Tiruneh and Adem Farah as Vice Presidents of the Party.

The congress of the ruling Prosperity Party, the largest political party in Africa, was attended by numerous political parties leaders and representatives from across the globe, considered as a significant gathering.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.