Ethiopia: Prosperity Party Wraps Up Second Congress

Addis Ababa, — Prosperity Party (PP) concluded its second congress in Addis Ababa this midnight by passing an eight-point resolution.

The party has agreed to successfully implementing the resolutions of the PP Congress with the strongest determination, greatest efforts, and drastic actions.

Prosperity Party's congress in its third day deliberation today has also re-elected Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as its president earlier.

It also elected Temesgen Tiruneh and Adem Farah as Vice Presidents of the Party.

The congress of the ruling Prosperity Party, the largest political party in Africa, was attended by numerous political parties leaders and representatives from across the globe, considered as a significant gathering.