Liberia: Bong County - GOL Donates Furniture to BCTC

The Government of Liberia has donated assorted office materials worth thousands of United States Dollars to the Bong County Technical College as part of measures to equipe the institution's functionality and efficiency.

Bong County, February 3, 2025/ Bong County Technical College (BCTC) is a premier institution dedicated to fostering academic excellence and professional development in Liberia.

The college is committed to providing high-quality education and training in various fields, preparing students to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Marcus Meleyea, Director of Communications at the Bong County Technical College, said the donation will help in enhancing the smooth operation of the only government-run college.

The materials donated include Office supplies, furniture, and equipment, something which is instrumental in improving the efficiency and functionality of the college's administrative and academic departments.

The Bong County Technical College Director of Communications emphasized that the donation comes as a result of a request from the college's management to address some of the challenges the College is facing in the County.

"With the arrival of the furniture, the College is now equipped to meet the growing demands of its students and staff," Mr. Malayea noted.

Moreover, he further revealed that the Bong County Technical College is the only government tertiary institution in Central Liberia that offers a regular four (4) years degree in Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Technology, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Bachelor of Education, and Bachelor of Science in Information Technology.

He said the college has been facing some challenges due to limited resources, but with the support of the national government, it is expected to overcome these challenges and continue to provide quality education to its students.

Mr. Malayea has assured the public that the office materials will be put to good use and will benefit the college and its staff.

The BCTC Director of Communications at the same time pledged the entity's commitment to the development of the country's technical workforce, adding, "We are grateful to the government for the assistance in achieving our goal."

Meanwhile, students and Faculty expressed their gratitude to the government for their timely intervention, something which they believe will enhance the learning environment and help them to achieve better academic results at the BCTC.

The College was established in 2010 to create access to training in technical skills and undergraduate degree programs for inhabitants of Bong County.

The College's construction is believed to be in the tone of US$7,604,926.97, but it's not fully completed as there are ongoing works to complete the institution despite the challenges.

The materials were donated on January 31, 2025, on the campus of the college in Gbarnga, Bong County.