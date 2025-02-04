Liberia: House Investigates Rep. Kolubah

Montserrado County (District#10) Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah faces probe for alleged misconduct.

- The Plenary of the House of Representatives mandates its Committee on Rules, Orders & Administration to investigate complaints filed against Montserrado County District#10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah over alleged violations of the House's Standing Rules and Procedures.

The complaint was submitted to the plenary on Thursday, January 30, accusing Rep. Kolubah of repeatedly engaging in misconduct that undermines the integrity of the House of Representatives.

According to Rep. Johnson Williams, since the commencement of the Second Session of the 55th Legislature, Rep. Kolubah has engaged in actions deemed inimical to the House's Rules and Procedure.

He recalls that the most recent incident occurred during a plenary session on January 28, when Rep. Kolubah allegedly insulted fellow lawmakers, disrespected the Speaker's gavel, and disrupted session, bringing the House to public disrepute.

Rep. Williams notes that these actions violated Section 42.2 of the House's Standing Rules, which prohibits members from engaging in disorderly conduct that disrupts legislative proceedings.

He adds that Rep. Kolubah referred to members of the House as "juntas," a term often associated with military rule or dictatorship, which breaches Rule 42.1, which requires lawmakers always to uphold the prestige and dignity of the House.

"This act not only undermines the House's integrity but also exposes our children to an immoral lifestyle of leadership. If not corrected, it could degenerate our country into a culture of violence as a way of life", he argues.

He calls for disciplinary action against Rep. Kolubah, arguing that it would serve as a deterrent and help restore the image of the House.

Following deliberations, the House Plenary voted to forward the matter to the Committee on Rules, Orders & Administration for further investigation and recommendations.

The probe's outcome will determine whether Rep. Kolubah would face disciplinary measures, ranging from a formal reprimand to suspension.

The House Committee on Rules, Orders & Administration is expected to report to plenary in coming weeks with findings and recommendations. Editing by Jonathan Browne