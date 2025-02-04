Ghana: NDC Proforum Supports Ablakwa to Advance Ghana's Global Agenda

3 February 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Reporter

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) ProForum North America has urged all stakeholders, including the Ghanaian diaspora, to rally behind Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to collectively advance Ghana's global agenda.

"We are confident that under his leadership, Ghana's foreign policy will be driven by the principles of national sovereignty, Pan Africanism, economic growth, and strengthened bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

The NDC Professional Forum North America, under the leadership of Mr Arnold Appiah, said this in a congratulatory message to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on his well-deserved appointment as Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, in a statement copied The Ghanaian Times.

The statement said Mr Ablakwa's distinguished career in public service, his deep commitment to Ghana's progress, and his vast experience in governance and international relations make him an excellent choice to lead the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at this crucial time.

"His diplomatic acumen, strategic vision, and passion for national development will undoubtedly strengthen Ghana's global engagements, enhance trade and investment opportunities, and position the country as a leader in regional and international affairs," he added.

As a key advocacy group for Ghana's development in the diaspora, NDC ProForum North America reaffirms its commitment to supporting Mr Ablakwa's vision in promoting Ghana's interests on the global stage. We recognise the critical role that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plays in fostering international partnerships, protecting the interests of Ghanaians abroad, and advancing economic diplomacy for sustainable development.

