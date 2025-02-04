Ghana: Athletics Spectator Killed By Hammer Throw

A spectator was killed after he was accidentally struck by a hammer thrown by an athlete at a high school indoor athletics event in the United States.

The incident occurred last Sunday during the competition at the University of Colorado Springs campus.

A spokesperson for the university said a spectator "was killed when a hammer thrown by a participant cleared certified barriers and struck him".

The man who died, named by El Paso County Coronor's office as Wade Langston, 57, was the father of a competitor and reportedly died, while shielding his wife and son from the hammer, which can weigh up to 7.26kg (1st 2lb).

Related Articles

First responders tried to offer medical care but Langston was later declared dead at the scene.

"We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved," said University of Colorado's Colorado Springs chancellor Jennifer Sobanet.

A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department did not comment, beyond saying it was a "non-criminal incident."

Langston's family released a statement to CBS saying he was a "truly wonderful person."

"There are no words to express the depth of our sorrow, but we are clinging tightly to the memories, laughter and love that we shared with Wade," the family said in a statement. "We appreciate the outpouring of love and support but ask for privacy as we process this profound grief."

The hammer throw is a track and field event which involves throwing a heavy metal ball attached by a chain. Incidents like this one are rare. --BBC