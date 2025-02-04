Ghana: I'll Ensure Primary Healthcare Becomes Free - Health Minister-Designate

The Minister of Health-designate, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has pledged to ensure that primary healthcare in Ghana becomes absolutely free when approved by Parliament.

He assured that this would not just be political rhetoric but a concrete policy backed by action.

He bemoaned the current situation where even National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) subscribers struggle to access basic services that should be covered, vowing that under his leadership, this would change.

He gave the assurance when he appeared before the Parliament's Appointments Committee for his vetting.

Mr Akandoh outlined his vision for Ghana's healthcare system, stressing the need for structural reforms to address critical challenges facing the sector.

Touching on the growing number of unemployed health professionals, he revealed that over 200,000 allied health workers and 60,000 nurses were currently jobless, with many others facing delays in receiving their COVID-19-related allowances.

He assured that he would work with the relevant agencies to resolve these issues and improve the welfare of health workers.

On the issue of brain drain, Mr Akandoh admitted that the mass migration of healthcare workers was alarming and posed a threat to Ghana's health system.

However, he noted that instead of restricting their movement, the government would facilitate their migration in a way that benefits the country.

"We will take this issue seriously. We will implement measures and engage both the workers and the countries they migrate to, ensuring Ghana is not always at the losing end," he said.

He also promised to strengthen local recruitment efforts to improve healthcare delivery nationwide.

Additionally, he announced plans to operationalise the Mahama Care Trust Fund, which will provide financial relief to economically disadvantaged persons battling chronic diseases.

Regarding the use of drone services for medical deliveries, Mr Akandoh stated that he would investigate the financial arrangements behind the initiative.

"As leaders, we owe it to Ghanaians to be candid. The initial idea was not to fund these services from government coffers, but that appears to be the case now. We will look into it," he said.

Mr Akandoh further expressed his determination to position Ghana as a pharmaceutical hub, ensuring that local drug manufacturing is strengthened to reduce dependency on imports.

Beyond healthcare, the minister-designate, who is also a farmer, underscored his commitment to agricultural self-sufficiency. He revealed that he currently cultivates over 5,000 acres of rice and intends to expand further. "Ghana is capable of being self-reliant in food production, and I am demonstrating that myself," he stated.