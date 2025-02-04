West Africa: Ghana Will Leverage Economic Diplomacy to Create Jobs for Youth - - Ablakwa

3 February 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana will use her economic diplomacy to address youth unemployment through regulated migration of Ghanaian artisans and professionals to work abroad.

Based on that, Ghana would sign bilateral agreements with nations to export her artisans and professionals, including medical doctors, nurses, mid-wives, technicians and teachers to work outside and pay a token to the nation.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Foreign Affairs Minister-designate, said this when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday.

Responding to the President's appointment of Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Larry Gbevlo-Lartey as an Envoy to the Sahel, the Minister-designate said the appointment was a "strategic national interest" to maintain its diplomatic relations with its neighbours.

Related Articles

"Ghana's foreign policy interest is to remain friends of all and enemies of none," he said.

Mr Ablakwa said, upon approval, he would advocate the establishment of a Consular Fund for the Foreign Service staff to support Ghanaians in the diaspora who may be in distress.

Ghana, he said, would also task her foreign ambassadors through clear key performance indicators (KPIs) to attract investors to the country.

Responding to issues regarding his activities to expose wrongdoings in Ghana's foreign missions, the nominee explained that all the interceptions, due diligence and parliamentary oversights he carried out were done in the national interest, which saved Ghana billions of dollars.

On his activities with the Operation Recover All Loots (ORAL) team, the nominee said the operations of ORAL had saved the nation 20 bungalows and in few days would hand-over its report to the President for the next step.

He expressed the optimism that the discoveries made by the ORAL would aid the Attorney-General's Office to prosecute the suspects in the coming days.

Mr Ablakwa said the National Democratic Congress-led Government believed in the Left-of- Centre ideology that promoted humanism and non-exploitation of the vulnerable and was proud of that ideology.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.