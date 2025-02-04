Ghana: Minority Caucus Rejects Suspension of Members

3 February 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has rejected the suspension of three of its members following the altercation that erupted at the Appointments Committee sitting on Thursday.

It urged the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, to exercise restraint and ensure that disciplinary measures are applied fairly and in accordance with parliamentary rules.

The Caucus also called for dialogue to resolve tensions in the House rather than resorting to punitive actions that could stifle democratic discourse.

The Speaker on Friday, suspended three New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli MP for Gushegu, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor Majority Chief Whip and Jerry Ahmed Shaib, MP for Weija-Gbawe, over their involvement in the disturbances during the vetting of ministerial nominees.

Related Articles

However, the Minority in a press statement issued on Friday described the decision as an "unfortunate overreach of parliamentary authority" and an example of "selective justice."

According to the Caucus, the altercation at the vetting session was a result of growing frustrations over what they termed as procedural unfairness and a disregard for consensus-building by the Majority side.

They argued that Parliament is a place for robust debate, and the incident should not have been met with such harsh disciplinary action.

They also accused the Speaker of setting a dangerous precedent by suspending the MPs without giving them a fair hearing as required under Article 19 (1) of the Constitution and Standing Orders 130 (a) and (b).

The Minority maintained that internal disciplinary mechanisms should have been exhausted before such decision was taken.

Furthermore, they questioned the Speaker's impartiality, pointing out that similar or even worse incidents had occurred in Parliament without such punitive measures being applied.

They cited the chaotic 2021 Speakership election, the brawl over the E-Levy, and disruptions during the vetting of Supreme Court judges in July 2024 as instances where a more reconciliatory approach was taken.

"Why then does he choose, at this moment, to impose harsh and selective punishment?" the Caucus asked, arguing that the decision undermines the Speaker's credibility as a neutral arbiter and raises concerns about bias.

The Minority stressed that Parliament is a forum for debate, sometimes heated, and that lawmakers have a duty to ensure that due process is followed.

They insisted that the Speaker's role is to facilitate order and dialogue, not to arbitrarily punish MPs for standing their ground.

They, therefore, demanded an immediate reversal of the suspensions, warning that failing to do so would set a precedent where the Speaker wields unchecked authority to silence dissent.

"Parliament must remain a bastion of democracy, not an institution of oppression," they stated, adding that the Ghanaian people deserve a legislature where all voices are heard, not one where members are punished for holding the government accountable.

They reaffirmed their commitment to fairness and justice, vowing not to allow parliamentary democracy to be undermined by selective application of rules.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.