Ghana: 7-Member Committee Set Up to Investigate Appointments Committee Disturbances

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has constituted a seven-member special committee to investigate the violent altercation that erupted during the Appointments Committee sitting last Thursday.

The committee has been given 10 days to submit its findings and recommendations.

In addition to the parliamentary probe, the Speaker has directed the Clerk to Parliament to formally lodge a complaint with the Ghana Police Service to conduct a full criminal investigation into the destruction caused during the confrontation.

He made it clear that MPs found responsible for any damage to parliamentary property would be surcharged for the cost of repairs, with deductions made from their salaries if necessary.

The violent clashes, which erupted during the vetting process, led to chaotic scenes within the parliamentary precincts, drawing widespread condemnation from the public and civil society groups.

Mr Bagbin, in a statement addressing the House on Friday, described the incident as an "appalling display of chaos and lawlessness" that had tarnished the reputation of Parliament and further weakened public confidence in the institution.

"This House must acknowledge that it is rapidly eroding public confidence in Ghana's democracy. If Members cannot engage in robust debate without resorting to physical aggression, then they are unfit to discharge the mandate bestowed upon them by the people of Ghana," he said.

As part of immediate disciplinary measures, the Speaker announced the suspension of four Members of Parliament for two weeks. The affected MPs are Rockson Nelson Etse Kwame Dafeamakpor, Frank Annor-Dompreh, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

He insisted that their suspension was necessary to restore order and reinforce discipline within the House.

In addition, the Speaker called for an urgent reconstitution of the Appointments Committee and a review of the Standing Orders to prevent future occurrences of such misconduct.

The Speaker of Parliament also apologised to Ghanaians for the incident, assuring the public that the necessary steps will be taken to restore the dignity of the legislature.

He emphasised that Parliament must set an example of leadership, decorum, and responsible governance.