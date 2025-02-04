Ghana: Tullow, Petroleum Commission Empower 50 Indigenous Companies for SDGs

Over 300 participants attended a comprehensive workshop on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of a business academy partnership initiative between Tullow Ghana Ltd and the Petroleum Commission.

The two-day virtual workshop, conducted under the Tullow Supplier SDG Readiness Programme, sought to empower workers in various divisions of indigenous Ghanaian oil and gas companies to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into their operations.

Over two years, workers of the 50 selected companies will receive continuous training on the foundational principles of the SDGs, as well as the effective integration and implementation of SDG strategies into business operations.

Speaking on the initiative, Cynthia Lumor, Deputy Managing Director, Tullow Ghana said: "Empowering and enabling companies and workers in the oil and gas sector to make their business operations environmentally friendly while improving the living standards of labour and communities - and promoting diversity, inclusion, and transparency in the workplace are critical to ensuring the long-term sustainability of our industry.

"Our supply chains are the backbone of our operations, and ensuring that they are sustainable, ethical, and resilient is key to driving positive change in the upstream industry in Ghana. Achieving these goals is not only a matter of corporate responsibility but a crucial part of securing our long-term operational success."

Pledging the regulator's commitment to empowering and assisting suppliers and companies to become sustainability-oriented, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Petroleum Commission, Mr Prince Benjamin Aboagye, said: "This workshop begins an intensive training programme that includes a one-on-one tailored advisory service over 10 months.

During this period, best practices on essential activities like carbon capture and supply chain management will be unpacked, along with measurable SDG strategies, policies, and targets.

The Commission stands ready to support and guide indigenous Ghanaian companies through the process as we race against time to achieve the SDGs by 2030."

The Country Director of Invest in Africa, Ms Carol Annang, called for continuous staff training, establishing a dedicated department to champion sustainability, and adopting management systems to aid the implementation of SDG efforts across all levels of business.