South Africa: Alleged Corrupt Flying Squad Officials Face Internal Investigation

press release

- The Management of the SAPS in Gauteng has taken note of the video circulating on social media platforms whereby police officers are allegedly demanding money from a civilian.

An investigation was immediately launched on 01 February 2025 to identify the vehicle on the video and also trace the members who were driving it.

An internal disciplinary case has been instituted against the three identified members of Soweto Flying Squad.

It is requested that the victim who the money was allegedly solicited from to come forth to open a criminal case against the members to assist with the investigation in this matter.

The public is encouraged to always report suspected corrupt activities by police officers on the anti-corruption hotline at 0800 701 701 or at IPID. For any criminal activities the public can reported on 08600 10111, alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can also be given on MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.