South Africa: Saselamani Police Arrest Murder Suspect At Crime Scene in a Bottle Store

Saselamani Police Arrest Murder Suspect At Crime Scene in a Bottle Store

3 February 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
- Police in Saselamani arrested one male suspect in connection with a murder incident that occurred at one of the bottle stores in Saselamani, on Saturday, 01 February 2025 at around 15:00.

It is reported that the police were summoned to the scene, after the suspect stabbed a 41-year-old man with an unknown sharp object on the upper body, while they were at a bottle store.

The police arrived at the scene and found the victim lying in a pool of blood, with serious wounds. He was rushed to a local hospital, but he was unfortunately certified dead upon arrival.

His identity is currently being withheld pending further investigations.

Circumstances surrounding the murder incident are still under police investigation.

Police opened a case of murder and the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The suspect will soon appear before the local Magistrate's Court for murder case.

Police investigations continue.

