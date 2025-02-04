South Africa: Polokwane Stock Theft Unit Recovered 06 Suspected Stolen Cattle

press release

- The police in Polokwane, Stock Theft Unit have launched an investigation, following intelligence information which led to the recovery of suspected stolen 06 cattle, at an auction at Mokopane policing area.

Subsequent to a follow-up, the 06 cattle were confiscated for further investigation, and it was established that the original brand-mark was tampered with. They were taken to Blouberg Municipality pound in Senwabarwana pending the identification from the lawful owners.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has urged the livestock owners and farmers to take extra care of their livestock and ensure that they are all brand-marked so that they can be able to identify them after police have recovered them.

The Polokwane Stock Theft Unit is appealing to stock owners who lost their cattle to contact Warrant Officer Malatji of Polokwane Stock Theft Unit on 082 319 9532 or Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or nearest police station or MySAPS App.

Police investigations are continuing.