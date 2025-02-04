South Africa: Police Arrest Drug Dealers in Mankweng and Mahwelereng Policing Areas Following Intelligence Driven Operations

press release

- The police arrested four suspects aged between 25 and 62 for possession and dealing in drugs at Mankweng and Mahwelereng policing precincts, following Intelligence driven operations conducted between Saturday, 01 February 2025, and Sunday, 02 February 2025.

In Mankweng, on Sunday, 02 February 2025, two suspects aged 30 and 25 were arrested for possession and dealing in drugs at Mankweng, Majebaskraal. Police received intelligence information about a male suspect, selling drugs to university students around gate 02. Leads were thoroughly followed, which led to the arrest of the suspects at separate locations.

A 30-year-old suspect was found in possession of 50 sachets in each ball. The suspect aged 25 was arrested for possession of 550 sachets of nyaope, 30 sachets of crystal-meth, and 35 pieces of rock cocaine drugs. The total value of all the drugs was estimated at R31 250.00.

Meanwhile, police in Mahwelereng arrested a 41-year-old female suspect at Ga-Molekane Village on Saturday, 01 February 2025.

Upon searching the suspect's premises, police recovered 06 sachets of Crystal-Meth and 65 sachets of dagga were found in her possession. She was immediately placed under arrest.

The operational team then proceeded to Armoed Village, wherein a 62-year-old African female was also arrested after they searched her premises and found her in possession of 245 sachets of dagga and approximately 5kg of dagga inside a plastic.

The suspects will appear before the local Magistrate's Courts soon.

Police investigations continue.