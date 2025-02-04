South Africa: High Density Operation Shanela in Limpopo Net 303 Suspects in a Week

press release

impopo police arrested 303 suspects for different offenses during the collaborative efforts with other law enforcement, these high density, multi-disciplinary Operation Shanela (Kukula) were conducted from Monday, 27 January until Sunday, 02 February 2025.

The offenses range from rape, murder, illegal mining, contravention of the immigration act, to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The SAPS collaborated with law enforcement agencies from:

▶️South African Defence Force (SANDF), Traffic Police, SARS, Department of Minerals and Energy, Home Affairs, Department of Trade and Industry amongst others.

The operations were executed through high visibility patrols, roadblocks, stop and searches, vehicle check points, tracing of wanted suspects, compliance of inspections at second hand dealers, scrapyards and informal business such as spaza shops.

During the operation, some of the arrests were achieved as follows:

▶️ 10 rape,

▶️ 01 Illegal possession of firearms,

▶️ 02 murder,

▶️ 04 attempted murder,

▶️ 53 assault GBH,

▶️ 02 illegal mining,

▶️ 131 illegal immigrants,

▶️ 16 malicious damage to property,

▶️ 03 dealing in drugs,

▶️05 illegal dealing in liquor.

The Police in Limpopo also managed to confiscate the following items:

▶️ 02x vehicles,

▶️ 02x firearm: handgun,

▶️ 3 grams of dagga,

▶️ 18x sachets of nyaope,

▶️ 20 liters of alcoholic beverages

▶️ R330.00 in cash

▶️05x alcohol,

▶️ 3500x tobacco packets.

Some of the arrested suspects have already started to appear before their local Magistrate's court.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrests and applauded everyone who participated in these operations.