Sudan: UN Secretary-General Condemns Summary Executions of Civilians in Khartoum Bahri

New York — UN Secretary-General António Guterres has added his voice to a chorus of international condemnation following reports of summary executions of civilians, in Khartoum North (Bahri), allegedly by fighters and militia allied to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF). Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the secretary-general, told reporters at his daily press briefing yesterday, that Gutterres is "deeply alarmed by reports of summary executions of civilians in Khartoum North (Bahri), allegedly by fighters and militia allied to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)".

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, highlighted reports of summary executions of civilians - many from Darfur or Kordofan - in seven separate incidents, allegedly by fighters and militia allied to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in Khartoum North (Bahri).

In his statement Türk confirms that "according to information verified by the UN Human Rights Office, at least 18 people, including one woman, were killed in seven separate incidents, attributed to SAF-affiliated fighters and militia since the SAF regained control of the area on 25 January. Many of the victims of these incidents, which took place in the vicinity El Jeili oil refinery, were originally from the Darfur or Kordofan regions of Sudan.

"The Secretary-General reminds all warring parties in Sudan of their obligations under international law, especially in relation to the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," spokesperson Dujarric cautions. "Sudanese women, Sudanese children and Sudanese men are paying the price for the continued fighting by the belligerents."

"The Secretary-General renews his appeal for the parties to immediately cease fighting and take steps towards the lasting peace that the people of Sudan so desperately need, and so desperately demand," Dujarric says, underscoring that "the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) continues to corroborate these ongoing developments".

Dujarric continues that on the humanitarian front, in areas beyond Khartoum North, "our colleagues are deeply concerned about the continued attacks on civilians by the parties to the conflict across the country".

He highlights the strike on a crowded market and attacks on several residential areas in Omdurman, that reportedly left at least 60 people dead and more than 150 injured. "In recent days, civilian casualties have also been reported due to attacks in North Kordofan, and North and South Darfur. In North Darfur's capital, El Fasher, the civilian death toll is reportedly rising due to ongoing clashes, artillery shelling and air strikes.

OCHA is particularly concerned and alarmed by reports of ongoing attacks on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, where, as you know, famine conditions were identified in late December.

Dujarric cites the statement by the Humanitarian and Resident Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami over the weekend, where she condemns these indiscriminate attacks and calls for an immediate end to the bloodshed.

"OCHA is also gravely concerned about rising cases of severe malnutrition in Khartoum State. Local reports indicate to us more than 70 hunger-related deaths, mostly among children. In January alone, over 1,100 cases of severe malnutrition were recorded in three neighbourhoods of Omdurman, underscoring the urgent need for food assistance and for a cessation of hostilities. Malnutrition rates are especially high in areas where access restrictions have forced the closure of community kitchens that many families relied on for their survival."

Dujarric reiterates the urgent need for increased funding and logistical support to sustain nutrition programmes and community kitchens, ensuring that the most vulnerable -- especially children and older people -- receive adequate food, nutrition and healthcare assistance.

Radio Dabanga has previously approached both the SAF and the RSF for comment on these issues.