Africa: Urgent Action Needed to Reinforce Breast Cancer Control Measures in Africa - WHO Report

Brazzaville — An estimated 135 000 women could lose their lives to breast cancer by 2040 in sub-Saharan Africa if urgent actions are not taken to reverse the trends, a new World Health Organization (WHO) report finds.

The WHO study assessed breast cancer control capacities in 42 of the 47 countries within the African region, focusing on six critical areas: leadership, governance and financing, health workforce, health information systems, and service delivery. The assessment revealed significant gaps and disparities in breast cancer control across the region highlighting critical shortage of healthcare workers essential for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as limited access to specialized cancer centres, hinderingprogress toward the Global Breast Cancer Initiative (GBCI) goals.

The analysis finds that only 5 out of 47 countries in the region have established organized breast cancer screening programmes with many countries still relying on opportunistic screening programmes. Access to pathology in Africa remains limited, with only two countries meeting the standard of one lab per 100 000 people.

Breast cancer-related deaths in the region are largely driven by late diagnosis and insufficient prevention and care measures. In 2022 alone, 38 out of every 100 000 women were diagnosis with breast cancer and 19 per 100 000 tragically lost their lives to the disease.

To enhance breast cancer care in the region, the WHO report underscores the urgent need for investment in leadership, governance and financing as fundamental steps. Strengthening these elements will pave the way for advancements in strategic planning, healthcare infrastructure, workforce training and, most importantly, equitable access to essential services.

The report calls countries to develop and adequately fund comprehensive National Cancer Control Plans, providing a strategic framework for coordinated national efforts to combat breast cancer effectively.

To address the severe shortage of cancer care healthcare professionals, WHO advocates for the expanding and enhancement of oncology training programs. Building a well-equipped workforce is essential to ensuring high-quality cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment services. Beyond workforce development, the report highlights the urgent need for organized breast cancer screening and early diagnosis programmes in countries. Ensuring these programs are accessible to all women in the region is crucial, as early detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Read the report here