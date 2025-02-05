Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Declares Ceasefire in DRC As Regional Leaders Try to Forge Peace

Nairobi — The rebel group M23 declared a ceasefire in areas under its control in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, citing humanitarian reasons.

The streets of Goma were busy as aid groups rushed Tuesday to help the thousands of people wounded and displaced during the past week's fighting between M23 and pro-Congolese government forces.

The M23 group also halted its military advance in other areas, most notably around the South Kivu provincial capital of Bukavu, where M23 fighters are stationed a few kilometers from the town.

Chrispin Mvano, a political and security expert in Goma, told VOA that people there were going about their business peacefully.

According to Mvano, residents in the city center reported seeing numerous trucks carrying petrol and other goods from Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, and many people who fled the conflict were returning.

The M23 ceasefire comes hours after the East African Community, or EAC, and Southern Africa Regional Community agreed to hold a joint summit to discuss the conflict in Congo, in hopes of bridging the differences between Kinshasa and Rwanda.

Congo accuses Kigali of supporting the M23, a claim denied by Rwanda but verified by U.N. observers.

According to U.N. agencies, 770 bodies have been recovered from the streets of Goma, and 2,880 were injured in the conflict. The Red Cross said Monday that it will need four more days to collect the bodies. Due to a lack of morgue space, it said, all bodies will be buried after identification.

Hassane Hamdou, the Norwegian Refugee Council regional director for central and west Africa, said the ceasefire is only a first step, as it will take lasting peace to bring relief in eastern Congo and allow lifesaving assistance to reach those who are in desperate need.

Stephane Dujjaric, spokesperson for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said U.N. agencies are assessing the situation and are developing a plan to distribute humanitarian aid to the hundreds of thousands of displaced people in Congo and neighboring countries.

The U.N. humanitarian affairs office is calling for the urgent reopening of the Goma airport to help with evacuation of the injured and delivery of medical supplies.

The agency said those involved in the conflict must guarantee access to humanitarian aid and supplies to people in need.

Mvano warned that the ceasefire remains fragile, as other armed groups in eastern Congo could spoil the lull in fighting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Conflict Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For example, the Wazalendo group frequently disrupts peace efforts, Mvano said, adding that it's important to remember that these rebel groups, who are not part of the negotiations, refuse to recognize the ceasefire agreement.

Eastern Congo is home to more than 100 armed groups fighting for land, resources and control of the area's rich mines.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, who boycotted an EAC summit last week, is expected to attend the regional summit scheduled for Friday and Saturday, as is Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Tanzania will host the meeting, but some leaders may attend online.