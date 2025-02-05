Congo-Kinshasa: All Efforts Must Be Mobilized for the Urgent Reopening of Goma Airport

he Humanitarian Coordinator in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bruno Lemarquis, is calling on all parties to mobilize for the urgent reopening of Goma airport, a crucial access point for humanitarian aid.

Following fighting of an intensity not seen in the region for decades, and with a heavy human toll, Goma is facing a humanitarian emergency. Large numbers of wounded are in urgent need of care, the medical infrastructure remains overwhelmed, and thousands of civilians are still deprived of vital assistance.

Goma airport is a lifeline. Without it, the evacuation of the seriously injured, the delivery of medical supplies and the reception of humanitarian reinforcements are paralyzed.

I call on all parties to shoulder their responsibilities and do everything possible to ensure that the airport is reopened as a matter of urgency. Every hour lost puts more lives at risk.

This is an absolute emergency. All those involved must act without delay to enable humanitarian flights to resume operations and guarantee access to relief supplies.

The survival of thousands of people depends on it.

For more information, please contact:

Carla Martinez, Head of Office, OCHA-RDC, +243817061223, martinez14@un.org

Jean Jonas Tossa, Public Information Officer, +243817 061 220, tossa4@un.org

Humanitarian situation updates for the DRC are available at www.reliefweb.int