Mauritius: Chagos Archipelago - Government Confident of a Speedy Resolution, Says PM

Government remains confident that a speedy resolution will be reached in the coming weeks between Mauritius and the United Kingdom (UK) on the Chagos Archipelago.

The Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, made this statement today in the National Assembly in reply to a Private Notice Question pertaining to where matters stand as to the negotiations for an agreement with the United Kingdom in regard to the exercise of sovereignty by Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam recalled that a Mauritius delegation led by the Attorney General, Mr Gavin Glover, went to the United Kingdom for further discussions with the UK in London on 16 and 17 January. When the Attorney General met his British counterpart, Lord Hermer, and the Under Secretary of State, Stephen Doughty, they both assured of the commitment of the UK Government to signing the agreement.

The Leader of the House pointed out that earlier a delegation led by Attorney General Glover proceeded to the United Kingdom to discuss the issues raised by Mauritius and the talks reached an advanced stage and the Attorney General returned earlier than expected.

Dr Ramgoolam underscored that a special Cabinet meeting was called on 15 January 2025 to discuss progress made, however early on that day before the Cabinet meeting, the UK Government informed that, in view of the imminent change in administration in the United States of America, they would look for the views of the new administration before signing the agreement between Mauritius and the United Kingdom on the Chagos Archipelago.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam mentioned that he had a telephone conversation last Friday with his British counterpart, Sir Keir Starmer, on the way forward and the latter has informed that he intends to push ahead with the agreement between Mauritius and the UK.