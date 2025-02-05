Kenya: Njuri Ncheke Urges Muturi to Make Peace With President Ruto

4 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi Kenya — The Njuri Ncheke has urged Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to make peace with President William Ruto as he cannot critisize the government he serves.

Speaking on Tuesday, the council urged Muturi to go back and talk with President Ruto and his Depuy Kithure Kindiki if there is a problem.

"If you're able to speak with President to release your son, you can as well go and speak with him now. We ask you to stop the fight go back and work with the present we want to be part of the government so that we can also develop," it said.

It urged Muturi to unite with the President and whatever he knows is not right in the government let him sit them down and talk and solve for the sake of their development.

Muturi has publicly critisised the government over recent abductions and even proposed a Public Commission of Inquiry to investigate the incdences.

"The buck must stop somewhere, in this case the President and the Commander in Chief, and therefore Mr President I am calling upon you now to order an end to these abductions and extrajudicial killings which you promised and an open inquiry to examine into how these things have been happening," he said.

Muturi further urged President William Ruto not to turn a blind eye on the matter saying the increasing number of abductions and extrajudicial killings is alarming and ought to be addressed urgently.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.