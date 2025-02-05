Angola: Cholera Vaccine Begins to Be Administered On Monday

2 February 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Nine hundred 48,466 doses of vaccines are available for the cholera vaccination campaign starting Monday in the provinces of Luanda and Icolo e Bengo, areas with the highest number of infected with the disease.

The information was given Sunday, at a press conference, by the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, during the presentation of the situation of the disease in the country.

According to the minister, the vaccine used in this campaign is part of the world stock of eight million doses in the World Health Organization's reserve for the response to epidemic outbreaks of cholera in the world.

'For Angola, less than one million doses were made available, received on January 20, called Eurovisol, and it is for oral administration,' he said.

The minister also said that due to the insufficiency of vaccines, the campaign will be administered only in the provinces of Luanda and Icolo and Bengo, as they are the epicenters of the outbreak.

However, he clarified that in addition to the populations in the most affected communities, professionals who work with those infected will also be vaccinated.

He said that six thousand and 04 people were mobilized for the campaign, including vaccinators, mobilizers, registrars, supervisors and defense and security bodies, to support the teams and local personnel.

He appealed to everyone's serenity and understanding, in order to avoid interference in the municipalities where the vaccination campaign will take place.

It should be noted that the vaccine provided is in vials and will be administered to individuals aged one year and over.

So far, cholera patients have been reported in eight provinces of the country, namely Luanda, Bengo, Icolo and Bengo, Cuanza-Norte, Huambo, Huíla, Malanje and Zaire, totaling 1,584 cases and 59 deaths. MEL/VIC/DOJ

