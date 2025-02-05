Mozambique Has Not Received Notification of Citizens to Be Deported

Maputo — The Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Manuela Lucas, claims that the country has not yet received any notification of the deportation of citizens in an irregular situation following the mass deportations under way in the United States,

According to Lucas, who was speaking on Monday, in Maputo, on the sidelines of commemorations of Mozambican Heroes' Day, the Mozambican authorities are prepared to welcome and repatriate any of their citizens who may be deported.

"We haven't received any notification. We must receive notification to know how many Mozambicans are going to be repatriated. We haven't received that notification yet, so we don't know how many Mozambicans are going to be repatriated, if they are deported', she said.

Reports circulating on social media are that there are only 14 Mozambicans in the US with an irregular immigration status, and who might be liable for deportation. No further information about these individuals is yet available.